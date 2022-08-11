Those aged between 60 and 64 as well as pregnant women in Carlow and Kilkenny can now book an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster

People aged between 60 and 64 from across Carlow and Kilkenny are being invited to book an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Pregnant women will also be able to avail of the booster.

However, if you’ve had Covid recently, you need to wait four months to book your appointment.

The next round of boosters are being administered from next Monday (15th August).

There are no longer any walk-in vaccination centres in Carlow or Kilkenny, the closest centres are in the WIT Sports Campus in Waterford, or at St Finan’s Campus on the Stradbally Road in Laois. (Find one here).

See the HSE’s advice re booking here