Those who died on our roads are being remembered today

Those who lost their lives on Irish roads are being honoured today.

Today marks World Day of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims globally.

The Road Safety Authority hold a ceremony for the event every year, but this year it’s being held virtually due to Covid restrictions.

Chairperson Liz O’Donnell has been telling KCLR how they’re marking the occasion, ”we will be hosting a virtual remembrance through our Facebook page at 2pm. It’s important we remember the thousands of lives lost on our roads.”