Thousands affected by cancellation of Ryanair flights

Ryanair is cancelling another 220 flights tomorrow.

The airline says 40 thousand passengers will be affected due to further action by French Air Traffic Controllers.

CEO Michael O’Leary says it’s unacceptable that local French flights are protected – while ‘overflights’ from other countries are left to bear the burden of 51 days of strike action.

He’s calling on customers to sign a petition on the Ryanair Website, urging the European Commission President to intervene.