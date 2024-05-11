Thousands of people across Carlow and Kilkenny have walked and run their way from Darkness into Light this morning.

Events for the suicide charity, Pieta House, took place in Kilkenny City, Inistioge, Mullinavat, Glenmore and in Askea, Carlow.

The charity’s new CEO, Stephanie Manahan, was walking with supporters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park – from where she thanked people for making such a great effort, all around the country…

“I wanted to say a massive thank you and well done to everybody who got up this morning and who walked in darkness into light 2024. It has been a phenomenal morning and a phenomenal event. It has been a really really special walk and a spectacular sunrise so thank you all for your support. Everybody up and down the

land we really really appreciate your support.”