Three Carlow companies and two from Kilkenny among the best managed in the country

Two Kilkenny companies have been named among the best managed in the country.

CluneTech and Modubuild were winners at the 14th annual Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards at The Convention Centre in Dublin.

CluneTech requalified for the awards for the 13th year in a row while Modubuild was recognised for the second consecutive year.

Added to that the Gold Standard (four years as a Best Managed) winners include Delmec in Carlow which was also named Best in Innovation for the programme.

Codd Mushrooms ltd was awarded for the fifth consecutive year while Burnside Eurocyl requalified for the third consecutive year.

