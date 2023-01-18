Three county Kilkenny communities set to have their say on their areas’ futures

Three local communities are this week helping to futureproof their areas.

Kilkenny County Council’s creating masterplans for Ballyragget, Kilmacow and Paulstown.

Their appointed consultants are undertaking reviews and updates of health checks for each of the settlements along with various other surveys before they begin drafting the masterplans.

As part of the process, three consecutive evenings of public meetings roll out later today, starting in Paulstown at 6:30pm this (Wednesday) – more on that via paulstownmasterplan.ie

On Thursday (19th January) the focus is on Ballyragget with a meeting at the town’s community hall from 7:30pm.

Details of this can be found via ballyraggetmasterplan.ie

Then on Friday (20th January) from 6:30pm it’s the turn of Kilmacow – more information via kilmacowmasterplan.ie