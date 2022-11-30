Three kilometres of water pipes to be replaced in Noreland in Kilkenny as Irish Water begin works

Works to replace three kilometers of old water pipes in Stoneyford is to get underway this Thursday.

Irish Water and the county council are replacing the water mains in Noreland.

Water mains bursts and outages have been affecting homes and businesses in the area for a while so this work aims to put an end to all that.

From Thursday 1st December works get underway along a three kilometre stretch on the Norelands Road, between the R713 and the R700, Bennettsbridge to Thomastown Road.

Roads will be closed until Thursday 22nd of December before a break for Christmas.

Then after Christmas, work begins again on 9th January until late February.