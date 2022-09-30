Three men due in court after suspected stolen property was recovered in a search in Portlaoise

Three men are due in court today following a search operation in the early hours of Thursday morning in Portlaoise.

A van stopped on the M7 at Ballydavis was subsequently searched and a large quantity of suspected stolen property discovered by Gardaí including a chain saw, a quad, a strimmer and a trailer containing a power washer.

Three men, all aged in their 30’s were arrested at the scene.

They are due before Naas District court this morning.