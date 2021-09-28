Three new developments to deliver 161 homes in Kilkenny

161 new homes are to be built in Kilkenny after planning was granted for three separate developments.

Just last week Minister Darragh O’Brien cut the ribbon on the new link road which will pave the way for several developments in the Western Environs where plans are in place to build new schools and new homes.

Now one of the significant housing developments in the area has been given the green light.

Ormonde Homes Limited had applied to build 77 new homes at Poulgour.

They are to be delivered in the form of houses and apartments in the area that will also see 2 new secondary schools in future.

And it’s not the only new housing planned in the city.

An application by Signbrook to build 80 new houses on the Sion Road in Kilkenny has also been granted while four new homes being developed by Hansa properties at Talbots Inch on the Freshford Road have also been given the go ahead.

