New Kilkenny City hotel gets the go-ahead

A new hotel has been given the go-ahead in Kilkenny city.

Planning permission’s been granted for the four-story development with 138 bedrooms and 36 short-let apartments.

It’ll be on the site of the old Smithwicks Cash-n-Carry with entrances on Walkin St and New Street.

The old warehouse will have to be demolished first and the hotel will of course have a bar and restaurant on the ground floor with the lobby.