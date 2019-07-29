KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three weeks of fun to come with old rivals Kilkenny and Tipperary to meet again
A Tipp Vet has started the banter by offering cut-price cat neutering in the run up to the All-Ireland final
The huge rivalry that exists between Kilkenny and Tipperary will be renewed in an All Ireland final in 3 weeks time.
And the banter has already started online.
A Tipperary based Vets practice is offering reduced price cat neutering in the run up to the final.
They are running a social media campaign with the hashtag #castratethecats