Thunderstorm warning in effect for Carlow and Kilkenny

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carlow Kilkenny and 13 other counties.

The status yellow alert, for all of Leinster, including the two local counties, is now in place.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal are also included while five counties in the North have also been issued with warnings.

Met Eireann says we could be affected by scattered thunderstorms and lightning, with a risk of localised flooding.

The warning will remain in place until 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.