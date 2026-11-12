Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Garth Brooks is set to play Ireland next year.

After much speculation, confirmation came last Thursday (that’s here).

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s been all-ago since with Promotor Peter Aiken in studio on Monday with our Vincent Bradley on The Home Run (4-7pm). (Hear him here).

Then yesterday, on the same show we heard from the country music star himself – that will be added here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets go on sale at 8am this morning, full details and tour dates can be found at aikenpromotions.com