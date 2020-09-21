Tipperary man appealing murder conviction will likely do so remotely

Patrick Quirke’s appeal for the murder of Bobby Ryan is likely to be dealt with remotely.

The farmer from Breanshamore in Co Tipperary is appealing his conviction for the murder of his love rival who went missing in June 2011.

The case was mentioned before the Court of Appeal this morning, which heard there is a fair bit of material involved.

The Judge noted it was ‘all systems go’ and the appeal will start on October the 13th.

The court heard it can be dealt with remotely, meaning the appeal will be done by video-link.