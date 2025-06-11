A Dáil committee has heard Gardaí­ engaged in a ‘controlled delivery’ of arms to Evan Fitzgerald, the man who died in the shopping centre shooting in Carlow earlier this month.

The incident happened at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre just after 6pm on Sunday, 1st June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old from Kiltegan in County Wicklow was out on bail at the time, after being arrested last year for possession of firearms.

Labour’s Alan Kelly, TD for Tipperary North and North West Kilkenny, says he asked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the Oireachtas Justice Committee, about the investigation leading up to that arrest – and how the guns had come into Evan’s possession.

He says; “The Commissioner has confirmed it was a controlled delivery, it raises many questions for me though and it’s deeply worrying, why did An Garda Síochána act like this and would the tragic events of June the 1st have happened if an alternative strategy was put in place, a different intervention?”.

The issue arose as part of a conversation regarding Engaging on Policing Matters – watch the transaction (from approx the 4 minute mark);