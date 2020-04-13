Torca Developments apply to build 120 units in Kilkenny

A planning application has been made to An Bord Pleanala to lodge to build 120 housing units in a scenic area of Kilkenny city.

Torca Developments have applied directly to An Bord Pleanala to construct 36 houses and 84 apartments at the Sion Heritage on Sion Road Kilkenny.

The application also proposes a community child care centre, 154 car parking spaces,104 bike parking spaces, bin storage, pumping station compound and ESB kiosk. Due to current restrictions it will be late July before the Dublin based company learn if their application is successful.