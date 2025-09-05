The Tour de Tirlán 2025 has been completed.

90 cyclists departed Kilkenny earlier this morning in four stages with the aim of raising €85,000 for local charities.

So far this year they have raised over €55,500 bringing their total gathers in its 12 years to date to over half a million euro.

The Fr McGrath Centre is one of the charities to benefit and its Director of Services Stephen Murphy reacted after the cycle.

Kilkenny Amber Womens Refuge is also one of the beneficiaries, its spokesperson is Naoimh Murphy.

While Tirláns main charity partner is Aware, their spokesperson Drew Flood also had praise for the money raised.

