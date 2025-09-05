Three local charities are set to benefit from a cycle that takes place today.

While Rás na mBan moves to Laois, the 12th installment of the Tour de Tirlán will take over Kilkenny with 90 cyclists across four levels leaving at different stages between 7:30am and midday.

The group to date has raised over €400,000 for about 15 local entities and today hopes to bring that figure to the half a million mark with Fr McGrath Centre, Amber Women’s Refuge and Aware to share in the spoils.

If you would like to support the group check out their iDonate page here.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace caught up with company Chief Operating and Consumer Officer Jim O’Neill before he took to the saddle;