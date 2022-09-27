Traffic building along Kilkenny Ring Road following crash at Bennettsbridge Road Roundabout

UPDATE (5:55pm, Tuesday, 27th Sept) Gardaí say no injuries reported and a tow truck’s en route to help remove the vehicles involved.

Earlier story:

Traffic’s building on Kilkenny’s ring road following a crash in the last hour.

At least two cars are understood to be involved in the incident at the Ossory Bridge side of the Bennettsbridge Road Roundabout.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.

It’s one of the busiest thoroughfares in the county at this time of evening as many head home after their working day and eye witnesses have told KCLR News that traffic’s built up on all routes to and from the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.