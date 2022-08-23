Traffic disruption ‘unavoidable’ with Carlow Town Bus Park closing down for three months for upgrade works

Carlow Town Bus Park is being closed down for three months.

Essential upgrade works are being carried out to get the park ready for the new Carlow Town Bus service.

The work is starting in two weeks and will be carried out between Tuesday the 6th September until Friday the 18th of November.

Existing bus stops will move temporarily to other spots around the town.

Carlow Town Temp Bus Stops Map

Director of Service at the County Council Padraig O’Gorman says the work has to be done now because the new bus service is due to roll out early in the new year.

Mr O’Gorman is admitting that considerable traffic disruption is likely but he says that is unavoidable and the project is important to get done.