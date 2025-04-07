Waterford City and County Council, in partnership with BAM, has announced the closure of the South Quays to inbound traffic from Rice Bridge from 8pm on Saturday, April 12th, to 6am on Monday, April 14th, for essential excavation and duct installation work.

During this time, traffic diversions will be in place, along with the temporary relocation of the bus stop at Meagher’s Quay. Pedestrian crossings at the Clock Tower will also be closed for safety reasons. Outbound traffic will not be affected by the closure.

Emergency services will maintain access, and both Merchants Quay and Clyde Wharf car parks will remain open for outbound traffic.

The public is advised to follow all diversion routes and signage, and Waterford City and County Council, along with BAM, apologise for any inconvenience caused during the works.