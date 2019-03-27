Traffic disruption for Western Enviorns project will be "worth it" says John Paul Phelan
John Paul Phelan says it has the potential to completely transform that side of the city

Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
The Western Environs project will cause traffic disruption in KIlkenny for the next year and a half but will be more than worth it in the long run.

Thats according to Minister John Paul Phelan who says it has the potential to completely transform that side of the city by linking it to the Freshford Road.

It’ll provide the infrastructure for more than 500 new homes as well as new school buildings for the CBS, the VEC and Coláiste Pobail Osraí.

Minister Phelan says the work has already started and he’s confident it’ll be finished in the shortest possible length of time.

