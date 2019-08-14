Traffic Diversions in Place for Annual Borris Fair

Thousands of visitors are expected in Borris tomorrow for the annual fair.

Traders are expected to start setting up their stalls this evening and Garda Traffic restrictions will come into force from today in the South Carlow village.

There will be ‘no through’ traffic allowed through Borris on Thursday. Local Gardai are warning that they will be erecting checkpoints from today on all entry points to Borris Village.

There will be traffic diversions in place to keep large traffic away from Borris Village today and tomorrow and there will also be a detour in operation for lighter traffic around the village.