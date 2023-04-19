Trailer and copper wires taken from North Kilkenny business over the weekend

A trailer and copper wires have been stolen from a business in Galmoy over the weekend.

The thieves cut through the perimeter fence at the premises in the Castletown area between 10:30pm Saturday and 3:30pm Sunday.

A single axle Ifor Williams trailer with tailboard ramp and copper electrical wire were stolen.

Kilkenny Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious to contact Castlecomer Station.