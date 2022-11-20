Trans flag to fly at Carlow County Hall today for the first time ever

The Trans Flag is being raised over Carlow Town Hall today for the first time in history.

It marks Trans Day of remembrance – the final day of Transgender awareness week.

Today also sees the Garda Rainbow Squad Car at MacDonagh Junction in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Local Councillor Adrienne Wallace says we still have a way to go but these are all signs of progress:

“It’s symbolic and standing in solidaity the community and its to show them that rural ireland really is a welcoming place for the LGBT+ community. At the same time I think we can use it as an opportunity to call for measures that do need to be enacted.”