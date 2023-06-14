KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Traveller culture and heritage being celebrated locally today
The Carlow Traveller Pride Festival is on from 11 oclock to 3pm at St Catherine’s Community Service Centre
The Carlow Traveller Pride Festival is on from 11 o’clock to 3 pm at St Catherine’s Community Service Centre.
There’ll be a historical Barrel Top wagon on show along with storytelling, art, and song.
Traveller Health Worker Sarah Jane Doran says there will also be a demonstration of traditional skills:
“It’s a chance for Carlow to come together and celebrate and promote Traveller culture. St. Catherine’s here has organized a Barrel Top wagon and a living heritage project to come down.”