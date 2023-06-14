Traveller culture and heritage being celebrated locally today

Traveller culture, heritage, and achievement are being celebrated locally today.

The Carlow Traveller Pride Festival is on from 11 o’clock to 3 pm at St Catherine’s Community Service Centre.

There’ll be a historical Barrel Top wagon on show along with storytelling, art, and song.

Traveller Health Worker Sarah Jane Doran says there will also be a demonstration of traditional skills:

“It’s a chance for Carlow to come together and celebrate and promote Traveller culture. St. Catherine’s here has organized a Barrel Top wagon and a living heritage project to come down.”