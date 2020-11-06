Tribunal into Cervical Check controversy may be boycotted by campaigners

Cervical Check campaigners may boycott a tribunal into the controversy.

The 221+ group, which includes Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan, wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this week to outline concerns about the inquiry and calling for changes to how it would be conducted.

The tribunal was postponed from the spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Examiner reports that campaigners feel the review won’t work unless there are big changes to the way it is carried out, and are awaiting a response from the Health Minister.

