Kilkenny born Cervical Check campaigner reveals upsetting news

Cervical Check campaigner & Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan’s shared upsetting news online.

The Mooncoin native tweeted last night that her cancer is growing back. In addition to growth in three tumours a new 3mm one’s developed in her lung.

She held off on sharing the news as she needed the time to absorb it and to allow for family & friends to absorb it too.

Ms Phelan added that apart from bouts of extreme tiredness she has no other symptoms.

And she pledge to continue to campaign with the 221 Plus group for a Tribunal that meets the needs of the women and families.

Here’s the series of tweets: