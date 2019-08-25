Tributes paid after popular Kilkenny City publican passes away

Tributes are being paid to a popular Kilkenny City publican who has passed away.

Christy Morrison was the man behind Christy’s Bar on Upper Patrick Street in the City.

He died yesterday in his home.

Tributes have been paid by customers on the pub’s Facebook page today with people describing him as a gentleman who will be sorely missed.

Christy will be laid to rest after 12 o’clock mass in St Patrick’s Church on Tuesday.