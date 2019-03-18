Tributes paid after popular Tullow man dies in Dubai

Tributes are being paid to a popular young teacher from Tullow who died suddenly in the Middle East

James Griffin, whose family run Griffin’s Lounge in the Square, was 26 years old.

It’s understood that he’s been teaching in Dubai for the past couple of years.

He was a member of St Abban’s Athletic Club in Killeshin who put up a statement on facebook to honour James – who they say was a wonderful character.

He’s survived by his parent’s Theresa and Gay,his twin sister Hilary and girlfriend Emma.