Tributes paid to Aoife Byrne following her tragic death this week

Tributes are being paid to Aoife Byrne who died tragically during the week.

A lovely person, from a lovely family. That’s how Aoife Byrne, the victim of Thursday’s road traffic accident on Kilkenny’s Ring Road has been described by a local councillor Denis Hynes.

Aoife, who was in her 40’s was believed to have been crossing the road when she was hit by a car near the Kilkenny retail park in Springhill around 5.20 pm on Thursday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000

Cllr Denis Hynes has said it’s a devastating time for Aoife’s family and parish.

Speaking with KCLR News, Cllr Hynes said “I know Aoife personally, and the family are lovely, lovely people, and the whole parish is absolutely gutted, We are so upset; she was a lovely woman, someone you would meet regularly out walking on the river bank and that”