Tributes paid to Ballyhale’s Eugene Aylward as funeral details are announced

Tributes are being paid to the young hurler who died in a crash in South Kilkenny this weekend.

22-year-old Eugene Aylward was pronounced dead after the car he was driving struck a wall at Knockwilliam outside Ballyhale shortly after midnight on Friday night.

He was a member of the Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club, who have described him as “a very popular young man and a friend to everyone who was lucky enough to have known him”.

Others have described Eugene as a “true gentleman”.

Eugene was the son of Pat and Marie, and a brother to Cian.

He will repose at his residence (Vicars Lane, Ballyhale) from 2 o’clock on Monday with rosary at 8pm.

His funeral will take place at 11am on Tuesday in St Martin of Tours Church Ballyhale, followed by burial in the new cemetery, Ballyhale.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.