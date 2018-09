Tributes are being paid to the 22-year-old Kilkenny man who died in a motorbike crash this week.

Marty Walsh was from Rathpatrick in Slieverue.

His motorbike struck a barrier at around 10 o’clock on Thursday night on the Tramore Road near Waterford City.

Slieverue-based councillor Ger Frisby says the community is in shock but will rally around Marty’s extended family.