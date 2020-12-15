Tricolour flown from Duckett’s Grove tower for first time in memory of Carlow Council Engineer

More appreciation for the late Ger O’Brien’s been made public.

Duckett’s Grove has flown the tricolour at half-mast from its main tower for the first time in history following the death of the popular sportsman and council Senior Engineer who died at the weekend.

There’s been an outpouring of grief for the popular husband and father with tributes on KCLR in the past few days giving some indication of just how well-thought-of he was. Hear some of that here: