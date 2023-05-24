FeaturedKCLR News

Truck driver taken to hospital after ESB pole crash knocks out power in Tullow

It's not clear if the man has been seriously injured

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle24/05/2023
Image: Carlow County Fire and Rescue

A truck driver has been taken to hospital after a crash in Tullow.

He crashed into and ESB pole near O’Tooles Circle K petrol station on the N81 at 11.30am.

It’s not yet clear how serious his injuries are.

The incident knocked out power in the town for a couple of hours with over 1,400 homes and businesses without electricity for a time.

Most had the lights back on by lunchtime but a small number are expected to have their power restored by 6pm.

There were traffic delays for a couple of hours after emergency services put stop and go traffic management in place.

But the scene was cleared before 3pm and the road is fully reopened.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle24/05/2023