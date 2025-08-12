Carlow’s own Dannah O’Brien will represent Ireland on the world stage after being named in the squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The talented out-half, who began her rugby journey with Tullow, has firmly established herself as Ireland’s first-choice number 10 in recent times. She started at out-half in both of Ireland’s recent warm-up matches and will now look to steer Scott Bemand’s side through their Pool stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland open their campaign against Japan in Northampton on Sunday, August 24th, before taking on Spain and reigning champions New Zealand.

Munster hooker Beth Buttimer is the only uncapped player included in the 32-strong squad, while ex-England players Ellena Perry and Nancy McGillivray, along with Connacht’s Ivana Kiripati, were capped in the warm-up games and have all been selected.

There’s further good news with 2025 Six Nations Player of the Championship Aoife Wafer recovering from knee surgery in time to feature, and co-captain Edel McMahon also making the cut after overcoming recent injury concerns. Prop Christy Haney, however, misses out.

O’Brien’s inclusion marks another proud moment for Carlow rugby, with the 21-year-old continuing her rapid rise from club rugby in Tullow to international recognition on the sport’s biggest stage.