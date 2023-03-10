Two arrested after car and sentimental items stolen in Monastrevin are recovered in Mountmellick

Two people have been arrested after a car stolen in Monastrevin on Tuesday was recovered.

The vehicle was found in Mountmellick on Wednesday.

A man in his late teens and a male juvenile were later arrested by Gardaí and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One of the youths has since been charged to appear before Tullamore District Court this morning while the second has been released to be dealt with under the Youth Diversion Scheme.

A number of items of sentimental value were recovered with the car including a sewing machine and quilt which the owner had been making for a family member’s wedding.