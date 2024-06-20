Two attempts to break into a local shop were made on the same night.

Entry was initially gained through the back door but those responsible couldn’t get passed the next internal one.

Garda Andy Neill has been telling KCLR News; “Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break-in to a phone repair shop on Tullow Street last Saturday just before 9pm, the back door of the premises was forced but an internal door withstood the intruder or intruders, a second possibly related attempt was made on the premises at around 1:30am”.

He adds that for the latter try; “Two males in dark clothing are suspected of being the culprits, we’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity at either of these times please come forward and contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620”.