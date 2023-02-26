Two burglaries in Kilkenny last week likely to have been by the same gang according to local gardaí

Two burglaries in Kilkenny last week by masked men claiming to be Guards, are likely to have been by the same gang.

That’s according to local Gardaí who are warning people to check with the station, if you have any suspicions about callers.

The first incident on Wednesday the 15th was when two men broke in through a window of a house, in Tullamaine in Callan around 10 o’clock in the morning.

When they came upon the homeowner they claimed to be Gardai who needed to search his house, and stole a sum of money.

A second similar incident was reported at 12.30 that afternoon in Jamestown, Glenmore when a man wearing a cap and a surgical facemask went into a ladies home through the front door, and proceeded to steal a sum of cash while claiming to be on official business.