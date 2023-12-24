Two due in court, charged in connection with a multi million euro drug seizure in Limerick.

Two men are due in court, charged in connection with a multi million euro drug seizure in Limerick.

21 million euro worth of cocaine was discovered on a bulk cargo vessel in the port of Foynes on Tuesday.

Two men aged 32 and 35, charged as part of the investigation, will appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon.

Four other people who were arrested have been released without charge and files are being prepared for the DPP and investigations are on-going.