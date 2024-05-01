Gardaí are to invest €2.4 million over the next 18 months

An Garda Síochána has today announced the locations of nine static speed safety cameras, which are aimed to be fully operational by the end of 2024

Static-speed safety cameras have been proven internationally to reduce speeding. Speeding is one of the main contributors to road deaths.

The cameras will be located on the N59, N25 (between Glenmore and Luffany), R772 (Wicklow), N14, N80 (between Barristown and Levitstown), Dublin (Dolphin’s Barn), N17, N22, and the N69

The locations were chosen in conjunction with stakeholder feedback, speed data, and crash data pertaining to fatalities and serious injuries from the previous seven years.

The N3 (Butler’s Bridge), N5 (Swinford), and N2 (Slane) average speed cameras will be joined by these cameras when they go live in early Q4 2024. Additionally, there are now 55 safety cameras that are run by GoSafe vans; in the upcoming weeks, there will be 58.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Roads Policing has been asked by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to create a business case for the installation of an additional 100 static speed cameras.

Speed reduction has already been demonstrated by the average speed cameras on the M7 and Port Tunnel.

Drivers who are caught exceeding the speed limit on that road by static speed cameras will automatically receive a fixed charge penalty notice, just like with GoSafe vans.

This is an additional instance of how An Garda Síochána is utilising technology to promote road safety.

70 people have been killed on Irish Roads so far this year

The locations for the nine static speed safety cameras are:

Galway, N59, between Moycullen and Galway City

Waterford, N25, between Glenmore and Luffany

Wicklow, R772, Arklow Road, Aske, north of Gorey

Donegal, N14, east of Letterkenny

Carlow, N80, between Barristown and Levitstown

Dublin, Crumlin Road/Parnell Road/Dolphin Road/Dolphin’s Barn Junction

Mayo, N17, northeast of Claremorris

Cork, N22, east of Lissarda, west of Ovens

Limerick, N69, east of Askeaton