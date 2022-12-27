Two men arrested following a string of incidents in the Ballygurteen Paulstown area of Kilkenny on Christmas Day

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents that occurred in the Paulstown area of Co. Kilkenny on the evening of Christmas Day..

Gardaí received reports of the theft of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at approximately 8pm.

The tractor was involved in a single vehicle collision a short time later.

In a second separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted theft of a car.

The man was taken to St. Lukes Hospital Kilkenny for non-life threatening injuries.

In a third incident in the same area, a man was discovered unconscious with head injuries.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to St. Lukes Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Two men in their 30s were arrested in relation to these incidents and are currently detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations for questioning.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Any road users who were in the Ballygurteen/Paulstown area of Kilkenny between 8.00pm and 11:00pm on the 25th December and who may have camera footage (including dash cam footgae) is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.