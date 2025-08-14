Two people have been arrested following the seizure of €120,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis in the south east.

A multi-agency operation resulted in the discovery of six kgs of the drug during the search of a residential property in County Wexford.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a follow-up search a further 1.5kg, valued at €30,000, was found with approximately 250g of suspected cocaine (€17,500).

All will be subject to analysis.

The men arrested, one aged in his twenties, the other in his thirties, have been detained at a garda station in the region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and investigations continue.