Two men have been charged following a 775 thousand euro drugs seizure in County Waterford.

Cocaine worth 54 thousand euro and cannabis worth 20 thousand were recovered during the search of a house in Tramore on Wednesday.

A follow up search in Waterford city resulted in the seizure of 10 kilos of cocaine worth 700 thousand euro and a sum of cash.

One of the men, in his 50s, will appear before Naas District Court this afternoon, while the other, in his 20s, will appear before Waterford District Court on September 9th.