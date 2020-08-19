Two men due before court following robberies in five counties, including Kilkenny

Two men in their twenties and thirties have been charged in connection with a series of robberies at retail premises around the country, including Kilkenny.

Gardaí believe an organised crime gang were behind the thefts, which also took place in Wicklow, Dublin, Galway and Meath over the past two months.

The men were arrested on Monday after Gardaí raided a property in Straffan in Kildare and found a number of stolen items.

Both are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.