Gardaí in Carlow are keen to speak to two men sighted close to where a car was taken last Sunday.

The grey-coloured Skoda Octavia which includes 08 C in its registration went missing from a garage in the Clogrennane area between 12:20 & 12:40pm.

Sgt Conor Egan says camera footage has provided them with a line of enquiry, telling KCLR News; “CCTV in the area has captured two males in dark clothing coming across the fields to the rear of the premises, the males entered the premises from where they were observed taking the vehicle before leaving in the area in the vehicle and this car still remains outstanding, it’s still on the stolen list”.

Anybody with information should contact Carlow town Garda Station on 059 9136620.