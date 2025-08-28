St Luke’s General Hospital will have some senior politicians on site later.

Health Minister Jennifer Carrolll MacNeill will be joined by departmental colleague and Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who is of the Carlow Kilkenny constituency.

Tánaiste Simon Harris was expected to join them but KCLR News understands he’s now elsewhere engaged.

IT’s believed a number of new beds will be unveiled at the local facility.

Stay tuned to hear Ministers Carroll MacNeill and Murnane O’Connor on The KCLR Daily between 10am and 1pm.