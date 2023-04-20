Two more complainants give evidence in trial of former sports coach who’s accused of sexually assaulting boys in Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork between 1978 and 1993

Three men, including two brothers, have given evidence in the trial of a former sports coach who’s accused of sexually assaulting boys in Kilkenny and other locations from 30 to 45 years ago.

The 72-year-old Waterford man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded NOT guilty to 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting five boys.

The alleged incidents happened at locations in Kilkenny, Waterford, and Cork between 1978 and 1993.

The five complainants are now men in their forties and fifties.

The trial continues later at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.