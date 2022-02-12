KCLR News
Two People Remain In Garda Custody In Connection With Fatal Stabbing
Gardaí continue to question a woman in her 20's & a man in his 30's
Gardai are continuing to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing of a man in his 30’s on the Carlow / Wicklow border.
A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s continue to be detained this morning at Baltinglass and Bray Garda stations.
The 36-year-old victim, originally from Lithuania, is understood to have lived at various addresses in both Carlow and Wicklow.
Local councillor Brian O’Donoghue say’s there is a huge sense of shock and sadness in the local community.