Two People Remain In Garda Custody In Connection With Fatal Stabbing

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing of a man in his 30’s on the Carlow / Wicklow border.

A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s continue to be detained this morning at Baltinglass and Bray Garda stations.

The 36-year-old victim, originally from Lithuania, is understood to have lived at various addresses in both Carlow and Wicklow.

Local councillor Brian O’Donoghue say’s there is a huge sense of shock and sadness in the local community.