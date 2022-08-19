Up to 90 county council staff took part in a protest in Carlow Town this afternoon.

SIPTU members marched from the Liberty Tree to the local County Hall during the industrial action.

The union’s threatening further escalation in the row with the local authorities over pay and conditions for outdoor staff and the outsourcing of work to external contractors.

SIPTU Organiser for the South East Ger Malone explains some of the grievances they have with the local authority in Carlow, telling KCLR News “It’s about the fact that Carlow County Council haven’t hired any outdoor staff since 2008, all of the council services are being contracted out and all of the jobs are being given to contractors despite the fact that there is a national agreement that obligates them to take on direct labour, they’re not complying with the national agreement”.